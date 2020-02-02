Police investigating shooting that left a 50-year-old man dead

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead.

The man killed in the shooting was identified to be 50-year-old Lester Kinchen.

The incident happened in the 3900 block of Odell Street where Kinchen was found dead suffering from gunshot wounds around midnight Saturday.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information relative to this shooting death is urged to contact police.