Police investigating shooting on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting that left a person hurt along Scenic Highway Thursday.
The gunfire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Adams Avenue. Witnesses said the victim appeared to be shot in the leg.
No other details are available at this time.
