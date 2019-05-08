Police investigating shooting on Fairfields Ave.

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported shooting Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Fairfields Ave.

A BRPD spokesperson tells WBRZ the victim was transported to a local hospital via private transportation. The 33-year-old man sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.