Police investigating shooting off Highland Road near Taylor Street, three people injured

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a shooting that left multiple people injured off Highland Road near the 100 block of Taylor Street.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on 137 Taylor Street. Officials say three people are injured, but all of them suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their are still few details as this is a developing story.