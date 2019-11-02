56°
Police investigating shooting off Highland Road near Taylor Street, three people injured
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a shooting that left multiple people injured off Highland Road near the 100 block of Taylor Street.
The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on 137 Taylor Street. Officials say three people are injured, but all of them suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police say their are still few details as this is a developing story.
