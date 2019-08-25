76°
Police investigating shooting off Airline Highway

Saturday, August 24 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a shooting off Airline Highway.

The incident was reported a little after 9 p.m. at 3454 Victoria Drive. Injuries are unclear at the time.

This is a developing story.  

