77°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating shooting off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a shooting off Airline Highway.
The incident was reported a little after 9 p.m. at 3454 Victoria Drive. Injuries are unclear at the time.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Funeral service held in Lafayette for former Gov. Kathleen Blanco
-
Local customers may be affected as AT&T employees go on strike
-
Drainage crews prepare for potential weekend downpour
-
Man who claimed God told him to cause deadly crash being sent...
-
Algae continues to take over LSU lakes, fish ordered