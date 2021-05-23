78°
Police investigating shooting death of woman found in crashed car
BATON ROUGE - Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a crashed car early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Kaufman Street. Police arrived at the scene around 2:15 a.m., finding the car inside of a ditch. According to reports, the woman was shot to death.
Anyone with information should call the Violent Crimes Division at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.
