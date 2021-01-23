Police investigating shooting death of two individuals in Tiger Land

BATON ROUGE - Two individuals were reported dead in Tiger Land Saturday evening.

Around 8:20 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 4600 block of Earl Gros in regards to a "death investigation," according to BRPD.

Police are investigating the death of two individuals. The two dead bodies found were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to BRPD.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.