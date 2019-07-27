76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating shooting at apartment complex on Highland Road

Saturday, July 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man injured. 

The incident reportly happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at the The Hub Apartments at 5151 Highland Road. 

Police say a man arrived at a local hospital with life threatening injuries. 

The shooting is under investigation.

