Police investigating shooting at apartment complex on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man injured.
The incident reportly happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at the The Hub Apartments at 5151 Highland Road.
Police say a man arrived at a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation.
