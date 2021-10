Police investigating shooting along Government Street

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating gunfire along a busy stretch of Government Street near the Garden District.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on Government at St. Rose Avenue, a short distance from the Baton Rouge Magnet High campus. Sources said one person was struck by gunfire but is expected to survive.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for additional details on the shooting.