Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating shooting along College Drive Monday morning

Monday, May 22 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting along a busy stretch of College Drive on Monday morning. 

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. on Aldrich Avenue, just off College Frontage Road. Several BRPD units were spotted staging a scene in the grass median along College Drive, near the I-10 overpass. 

Sources said one person was hurt, but their condition was unclear. 

It comes after a violent weekend in Baton Rouge where three people were killed in six separate shootings across the city.

This is a developing story. 

