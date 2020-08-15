78°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating Saturday night fatal shooting near Staring Lane
BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.
Around 8:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the 9200 block of Hyacinth near Staring Lane.
The coroner was called out to the scene and pronounced the male dead on the scene.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers hear from business owners impacted by pandemic as unemployment runs low
-
Livingston daycare employee arrested on juvenile cruelty charges
-
Man found shot in truck on Greenwell Street Friday has died
-
LSU could lose up to $80M if football is canceled, university president...
-
Police: 3 women charged with attacking restaurant hostess over coronavirus restrictions