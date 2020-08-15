78°
Police investigating Saturday night fatal shooting near Staring Lane

Saturday, August 15 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the 9200 block of Hyacinth near Staring Lane. 

The coroner was called out to the scene and pronounced the male dead on the scene.

Details are limited. This is a developing story. 

