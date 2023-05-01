Police investigating robbery at gas station on Nicholson Drive

81°
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a pair of robbers who held up a gas station near LSU on Monday morning.

The crime was reported around 8 a.m. near the corner of Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. Police have not identified any suspects as of Monday. 

This is a developing story. 

