Police investigating robbery at gas station on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a pair of robbers who held up a gas station near LSU on Monday morning.
The crime was reported around 8 a.m. near the corner of Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. Police have not identified any suspects as of Monday.
This is a developing story.
