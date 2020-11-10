76°
Police investigating reported triple shooting in neighborhood off Scotland Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of three people being hurt in a shooting Tuesday. 

The shooting was reported before 2 o'clock Tuesday afternoon on Appleton Avenue. Sources said three people were hit by gunfire in that area.

Police said the victims' injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. All three were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story.

