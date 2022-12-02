62°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating reported shooting near Tigerland that allegedly stemmed from robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery.
The victim was reportedly taken to a local hospital, and their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary city employee arrested, accused of leaking police information
-
Utility poles crash through woman's roof; company denies her insurance claim
-
Sheriff: 'All clear' after Ascension chemical leak forced shutdown at nearby school
-
Baton Rouge's gun violence cases could soon be handled by a dedicated...
-
After parent's arrest, school system admits child was removed from wheelchair with...