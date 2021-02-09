77°
Police investigating reported shooting near N Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - A shooting in a residential area just off the N Acadian Thruway left at least one person hurt Tuesday.
The gunfire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on Fairfields Avenue near N 39th Street. Authorities said one person was shot.
The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.
No other details were immediately available.
