82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating reported shooting near market on Hollywood Street

1 hour 40 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 May 27, 2020 11:02 AM May 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting near a convenience store.

Police were seen setting up crime scene tape outside Avery's Mini Mart at the intersection of McClelland Drive and Hollywood Street around 10:30 a.m.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days