82°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating reported shooting near market on Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting near a convenience store.
Police were seen setting up crime scene tape outside Avery's Mini Mart at the intersection of McClelland Drive and Hollywood Street around 10:30 a.m.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH LIVE: NASA/SPACEX Lanuch
-
Ascension Parish High School Graduation Ceremonies
-
Ascension Parish pumps operating in time for upcoming rain
-
Former NASA engineer - now a Southern University professor - eagerly awaits...
-
Sheriff cracking down on late-night Tannerite explosions disturbing La. neighborhood
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...