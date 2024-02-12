61°
One dead after reported shooting in Baker; police investigating

By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - One person is dead after a reported shooting Monday morning. 

The Baker Police Department said a man was killed in the shooting on Singletary Drive at Main Street. The motive and any possible suspects were unknown, and police were on scene investigating. 

This is a developing story. 

