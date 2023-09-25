88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

After reports of gunfire, LSU says campus-wide alert was a false alarm

1 hour 22 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, September 25 2023 Sep 25, 2023 September 25, 2023 2:22 PM September 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A campus-wide security alert that warned students and faculty to avoid an LSU apartment complex turned out to be a false alarm, the school said Monday afternoon.

The school initially reported around 2 p.m. that city and campus police were investigating reports of gunfire at West Campus Apartments at the corner of Aster and Alaska streets. Within about 20 minutes of alerting students to the situation, police determined that no shots were fired. 

Trending News

Police at the apartment complex were seen placing a man in handcuffs, though it's unclear whether anyone is facing criminal charges related to the phony call. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days