After reports of gunfire, LSU says campus-wide alert was a false alarm
BATON ROUGE - A campus-wide security alert that warned students and faculty to avoid an LSU apartment complex turned out to be a false alarm, the school said Monday afternoon.
The school initially reported around 2 p.m. that city and campus police were investigating reports of gunfire at West Campus Apartments at the corner of Aster and Alaska streets. Within about 20 minutes of alerting students to the situation, police determined that no shots were fired.
LSUPD UPDATE- LSUPD has investigated and shots were NOT fired. There is no threat to campus. An individual has been detained by BRPD.— LSU (@LSU) September 25, 2023
Police at the apartment complex were seen placing a man in handcuffs, though it's unclear whether anyone is facing criminal charges related to the phony call.
