Police investigating overnight shooting on Rembrandt Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating after learning two people were shot early Monday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., police say they were called to a local hospital after the victims went there seeking medical attention. Authorities believe the incident happened on Rembrandt Avenue.

The extent of injuries weren't immediately provided.

WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.