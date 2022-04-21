69°
Police investigating mother shot by toddler on Lobdell Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman hospitalized early Thursday morning.
According to reports, the victim was shot in the lower leg by her 5-year-old child. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation remains on-going.
