Police investigating man's death at Hollywood Street residence as homicide

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was found dead on Hollywood Street near Longfellow Drive, Baton Rouge Police said.

Donald Epps, 40, was found dead at a home in the 3300 block of Hollywood Street on Thursday around 11:02 a.m., police said. 

Epps' death is currently under investigation as a homicide. 

