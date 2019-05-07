Police investigating late-night shooting on Kernan Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a late-night shooting in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Kernan Avenue. Authorities said one person sustained injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.

No further details were provided. Law enforcement said the case is under investigation.