Police investigating late-night shooting on Kernan Ave.

4 hours 10 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 May 07, 2019 5:19 AM May 07, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a late-night shooting in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Kernan Avenue. Authorities said one person sustained injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.

No further details were provided. Law enforcement said the case is under investigation.

