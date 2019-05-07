75°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating late-night shooting on Kernan Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a late-night shooting in Baton Rouge.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Kernan Avenue. Authorities said one person sustained injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.
No further details were provided. Law enforcement said the case is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Father facing murder charge in 1-year-old boy's death
-
Worker injured by falling tree limb last week has died
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in 1-year-old boy's death
-
Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned house in Central
-
Pink-haired thief making rounds in Ascension Parish stealing packages
Sports Video
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
LSU mum on Joe Alleva's new job, board members want answers
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit