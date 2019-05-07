72°
Police investigating late-night shooting on Kernan Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a late-night shooting in Baton Rouge.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened just before midnight in the 400 block of Kernan Avenue. Authorities said one person sustained injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.
No further details were provided. Law enforcement said the case is under investigation.
