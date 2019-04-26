81°
Police investigating if fight caused Houston student's death
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police are investigating whether a 13-year-old girl died because of injuries from a fight while walking home from school or a brain tumor that wasn't found until she was hospitalized days later.
Kashala Francis' mother told KTRK-TV her daughter was punched and kicked in the head during the fight April 18.
She was hospitalized three days later after falling unconscious. Kashala's mother, Mamie Jackson, says that's when doctors discovered the tumor.
Kashala died Wednesday.
Jackson believes the fight contributed to her daughter's death.
Police spokesman Victor Senties says his agency is investigating Kashala's death but that it's likely her pre-existing medical condition is the reason she ended up in the hospital.
Senties says investigators are awaiting autopsy results "to see what path the investigation is going to take."
