81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating if fight caused Houston student's death

1 hour 22 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 April 26, 2019 4:04 PM April 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police are investigating whether a 13-year-old girl died because of injuries from a fight while walking home from school or a brain tumor that wasn't found until she was hospitalized days later.
  
Kashala Francis' mother told KTRK-TV her daughter was punched and kicked in the head during the fight April 18.
  
She was hospitalized three days later after falling unconscious. Kashala's mother, Mamie Jackson, says that's when doctors discovered the tumor.
  
Kashala died Wednesday.
  
Jackson believes the fight contributed to her daughter's death.
  
Police spokesman Victor Senties says his agency is investigating Kashala's death but that it's likely her pre-existing medical condition is the reason she ended up in the hospital.
  
Senties says investigators are awaiting autopsy results "to see what path the investigation is going to take."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days