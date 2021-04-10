Police investigating homicide on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning around 1:00 a.m. on Florida Boulevard.

25 year-old, Kendrick Johnese of Winding Way, was observed in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Johnese succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Two other male victims, both 25 years old, also suffered from apparent gunshot injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital with moderate/severe injuries.

This investigation remains ongoing.