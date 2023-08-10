90°
Police investigating death off Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a death just off Old Hammond Highway Thursday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department first responded to the scene on Carter Avenue, just east of Towne Center, shortly before 5 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday and police have described the case as a "death investigation." It was initially reported to be a homicide.
This is a developing story.
