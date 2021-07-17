Police investigating Friday morning argument turned deadly near N. Foster Dr.

BATON ROUGE - One man is dead, and another is behind bars after a Friday morning fight got out of hand.

At around 10:24 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Harleston Street. Darryl Weber Jr., 32, was shot and died at the scene after an argument with 25-year-old Charles Wade and another person.

Wade turned himself in and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Manslaughter.

Anyone with any information concerning this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.