57°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating fatal Wooddale Boulevard shooting
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of Wooddale Boulevard. One man was killed in the shooting.
Trending News
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston residents are still experiencing flooding issues
-
A federally-backed mass vaccination site opened up at Bon Carre Business Center...
-
Residents along the Amite River have been dealing with flooded roads since...
-
Local restaurants struggling to hire employees as business increases
-
COAST GUARD: Two more unresponsive crew members recovered from capsized lift boat...
Sports Video
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic
-
White squad edges Purple in LSU Spring game
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...