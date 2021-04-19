60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating fatal Wooddale Boulevard shooting

4 hours 38 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, April 18 2021 Apr 18, 2021 April 18, 2021 7:41 PM April 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of Wooddale Boulevard. One man was killed in the shooting.

Trending News

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days