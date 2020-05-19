Police investigating fatal shooting of 25-year-old man

88°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 25-year-old Christopher Robinson was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of his St. Katherine Avenue home around 10:15 p.m.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 25-year-old Christopher Robinson was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of his St. Katherine Avenue home around 10:15 p.m.

Authorities say Robinson died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating his death and ask that anyone with information contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

