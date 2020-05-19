Police investigating fatal shooting of 25-year-old man

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 25-year-old Christopher Robinson was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of his St. Katherine Avenue home around 10:15 p.m.

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man was found dead near North Baton Rouge's White Plains area on Monday night.

Authorities say Robinson died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating his death and ask that anyone with information contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.