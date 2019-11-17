Police investigating fatal shooting near North Foster Drive, identifies victim

BATON ROUGE- Officials are investigating a shooting off North Foster Drive that left one woman dead.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday at 5331 Underwood Avenue. Officials say 20-year-old Denika Jacobs was found Saturday afternoon outside her residence suffering from a apparent gunshot wound.



Jacobs was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Police say there are no known suspects or motives at this time.

The homicide is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.