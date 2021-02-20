Police investigating fatal shooting in Hammond

Hammond Police Department

HAMMOND - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday.

The Hammond Police Department responded to a shooting in the 800 block of East Merry Street. When officers arrived on scene they discovered 20-year-old Michael Otkins II of Tickfaw suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to HPD.



Officials rushed Otkins to North Oaks Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.



Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Kareem Gatlin for second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal discharge of a firearm, aggravated obstruction of a roadway, and aggravated criminal damage to property.



The Hammond Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Gatlin to contact Detective Chase Zaffuto (985-277-5740 or zaffuto_cb@hammond.org) or Detective Ronney Domiano (985-277-5739 or domiano_rj@hammond.org) or by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-JAIL (5245).