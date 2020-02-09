Police investigating fatal crash that left one dead and 3 injured on Florida Blvd

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Florida Boulevard that left one person dead and three injured.

The wreck took the life of 21-year-old Moises Lanza.

The crash happened Saturday night around 11:45 p.m. in the 10800 block of Florida Blvd. Authorities say Moises was a passenger in a 2015 Chrysler 200 while the second vehicle involved was a 2018 Honda Civic.

According to Police the Chrysler was traveling east on Florida when the light turned red. Investigators say the Chrysler failed to stop and entered the intersection colliding with the Honda. The Honda was traveling south on Green Oak Drive.

After the collision, the Chrysler swerved and hit a pole in the center median.

Moises was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and the two rear passengers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The two passengers in the Honda were not injured in the crash.

Police are still investigating.