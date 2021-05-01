70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating fatal Ashby Avenue shooting

Saturday, May 01 2021
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an early Saturday shooting death.

Police found the victim, 35-year-old Derrick Cavazos, around 3:45 a.m. in a home on the 13500 block of Ashby Avenue. Authorities say he died from shooting-related injuries at the scene.

According to social media, Cavazos was a beloved adjunct professor at Southern University. Calls and emails to Southern were not returned Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

