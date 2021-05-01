70°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating fatal Ashby Avenue shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an early Saturday shooting death.
Police found the victim, 35-year-old Derrick Cavazos, around 3:45 a.m. in a home on the 13500 block of Ashby Avenue. Authorities say he died from shooting-related injuries at the scene.
According to social media, Cavazos was a beloved adjunct professor at Southern University. Calls and emails to Southern were not returned Saturday.
Trending News
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
-
Live music returns to indoor venues
-
More than 1,000 homes in East Baton Rouge need to be elevated
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic