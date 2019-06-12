67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating double shooting, victims seated in parked car

1 hour 6 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, June 12 2019 Jun 12, 2019 June 12, 2019 4:54 AM June 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a double shooting that that occurred while two victims were sitting in a parked car.

The incident happened Tuesday night on Rittermon Avenue at Addison Street. Authorities report that two victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle that was parked in a driveway of a home.

Both victims received non-life threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

This shooting is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days