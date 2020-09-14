Two shot near high school campus Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in the neighborhood around Istrouma High School Monday afternoon.

The victims were shot near the corner of N. 38th and Winbourne before 4 p.m. Authorities said the victims, two men, were shot while riding in their vehicle. The car then crashed into a utility pole.

Both victims were said to be seriously hurt.

The shooting comes amid a wave of violence across the Capital Region.