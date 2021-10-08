77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating body found on Seneca Street and Jessamine Avenue

Friday, October 08 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Police discovered the body of a deceased individual in north Baton Rouge early Friday morning.

At this time, additional details are few, but a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that police are investigating the death of a deceased person found at Seneca Street and Jessamine Avenue.

The body was discovered shortly before 7:30 a.m.

At this time, authorities say they're not sure of the individual's cause of death.

This article will be updated as authorities continue to investigate the tragic incident. 

