Police investigating death in neighborhood along Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a death reported at a home off Nicholson Drive Tuesday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called to the house on Duane Street around 4:30 p.m. Several officers were seen gathered around the home with crime scene tape set up around the property.
Police confirmed they are investigating a death at the home but would not release further details Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story.
