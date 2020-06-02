Police investigating death in neighborhood along Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a death reported at a home off Nicholson Drive Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called to the house on Duane Street around 4:30 p.m. Several officers were seen gathered around the home with crime scene tape set up around the property.

Police confirmed they are investigating a death at the home but would not release further details Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.