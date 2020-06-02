85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating death in neighborhood along Nicholson Drive

1 hour 47 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 June 02, 2020 5:33 PM June 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a death reported at a home off Nicholson Drive Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called to the house on Duane Street around 4:30 p.m. Several officers were seen gathered around the home with crime scene tape set up around the property.

Police confirmed they are investigating a death at the home but would not release further details Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days