Police investigating deadly shooting on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of a deadly shooting on Scenic Highway Tuesday.

The coroner's office was called to Scenic Highway between Airline Highway and Mengel Road just before noon. The Baton Rouge Police Department is also responding to the area.

Photos from the scene showed police setting up a crime scene around the Triple B tire shop.

No other details about the shooting are available at this time.