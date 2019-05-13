77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating deadly shooting on Convention St.

4 hours 34 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, May 13 2019 May 13, 2019 May 13, 2019 6:31 AM May 13, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following a morning shooting in Baton Rouge. 

The incident was reported before 6:30 a.m. on Convention Street at N. 13th Street. Sources say the body was found beside a home in the neighborhood.

Details are limited at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days