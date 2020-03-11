67°
Police investigating deadly shooting on Central Rd.

2 hours 39 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - BRPD is investigating a shooting on Central Rd.

Joshua Roberts, 36, was found at 1:00 p.m. on the 700 block of Central Rd. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Roberts died at the scene.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. The investigation is ongoing. 

