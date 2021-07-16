89°
Police investigating deadly shooting off N Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - A deadly Friday morning shooting occurred off North Foster Drive, according to Baton Rouge authorities.
A man was shot to death in the 4700 block of Adams Avenue at Harelson Street, officials say.
As of 11:30 a.m., detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are at the scene of the shooting, and the coroner is expected to arrive shortly.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
