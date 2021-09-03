91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating deadly shooting near McKinley High

Friday, September 03 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - First responders are investigating reports of a deadly shooting reported near a high school campus Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened sometime after 11 a.m. on Georgia Street across from McKinley High School. No students were on campus, as classes were canceled due to the recent storm.

The coroner's office has been called to the scene. No other details were immediately available. 

