91°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating deadly shooting near McKinley High
BATON ROUGE - First responders are investigating reports of a deadly shooting reported near a high school campus Friday morning.
Police said the shooting happened sometime after 11 a.m. on Georgia Street across from McKinley High School. No students were on campus, as classes were canceled due to the recent storm.
Trending News
The coroner's office has been called to the scene. No other details were immediately available.