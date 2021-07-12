75°
Police investigating deadly shooting in Plaquemine

3 hours 58 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, July 11 2021 Jul 11, 2021 July 11, 2021 8:50 PM July 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
PLAQUEMINE - One man is dead after a shooting on Barrow Street, Plaquemine Police said. 

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m.

There are no more details at this time. Check back for further updates. 

