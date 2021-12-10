76°
Child taken to hospital, adult victim killed in shooting along levee near LSU

Friday, December 10 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting on River Road just minutes from LSU's campus. 

Baton Rouge Police said the gunfire was reported on the highway near Gourrier Avenue. Police told WBRZ that an adult victim was killed in the shooting, and a child was rushed to a hospital. 

A massive police presence has gathered in the area of the incident. No other circumstances surrounding the shooting are known at this time. 

A campus-wide alert went out to LSU students and faculty shortly after the shooting warning them to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

