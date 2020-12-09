52°
Police investigating deadly shooting along North Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A person died after a shooting Wednesday evening.
The gunfire was reported around 6:30 p.m. on S 20th Street near North Boulevard. Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died shortly afterward.
No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
