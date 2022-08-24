83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating deadly drive-by shooting in neighborhood off Plank Road

Wednesday, August 24 2022
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt and another was killed in a drive-by shooting in a neighborhood off Plank Road late Wednesday morning.

Baton Rouge police officers said 24-year-old Kavonta Veals was shot and killed around 11 a.m. near his home on Madison Avenue. 

Officers said a 22-year-old female was also shot, but was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay. 

Anyone with information about the shooting should call (225) 389-4869.

