Police investigating deadly double shooting near Scenic Highway

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a double shooting near Scenic Highway, the second killing reported in the city Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at a home on Townsley Street near Scenic Highway around 4:30 p.m. According to BRPD, a man was killed and a woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

BRPD has not identified a suspect at this time. 

Less than two hours earlier, one person was shot and killed on Woodpecker Street. The crime scenes are a mile and a half apart. 

Police said they do not believe the shootings were related. 

