Police investigating deadly double shooting near Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a double shooting near Scenic Highway, the second killing reported in the city Tuesday afternoon.
According to authorities, the shooting happened at a home on Townsley Street near Scenic Highway around 4:30 p.m. According to BRPD, a man was killed and a woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
BRPD has not identified a suspect at this time.
Less than two hours earlier, one person was shot and killed on Woodpecker Street. The crime scenes are a mile and a half apart.
Police said they do not believe the shootings were related.
